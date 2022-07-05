Maha Vasooli Case; ED Summons Former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

In the Maharashtra Vasooli racket investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday. Sanjay Pandey has been summoned to appear before the agency for questioning on July 5. According to sources, while Sanjay Pandey was the Maharashtra DGP, he called ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and asked him to retract his claims against then-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

On March 20, 2021, Param Bir Singh filed severe extortion allegations against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter to then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh contradicted Deshmukh’s claims that his transfer was due to severe failures in the Antilia bomb fear investigation. Furthermore, he said that the NCP leader instructed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 Mumbai pubs, restaurants, and other enterprises. Deshmukh, on the other hand, dismissed these charges and said that he will sue Singh for defamation.

Param Bir makes shocking claims!

Interestingly, ex-Mumbai top cop, Param Bir Singh said last month that Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Transport Minister Anil Parab were all aware of Anil Deshmukh’s alleged wrongdoing. He made this claim in a statement to the CBI, which was included in the charge sheet filed by the federal agency against Deshmukh in a special court. Singh further said that in March 2021, he informed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil about the then-state Home Minister’s malpractices.

Meanwhile, when the matter was made public last year, Anil Deshmukh resigned as Home Minister after the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation into the charges. On April 21, 2021, the CBI filed an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC against the NCP leader and unknown people. Following that, on May 11, the ED filed an ECIR against the NCP MLA under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly getting unlawful gratification.