Medical negligence; Mother, newborn die in Kerala’s Palakkad

On Monday, July 4, the Kerala Police filed a complaint against three doctors from a private hospital close to Palakkad after it was claimed that their medical negligence caused the deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her baby.

Aishwarya, a 25-year-old woman, was admitted to the hospital for birth while she was pregnant. The woman’s relatives started protesting outside the hospital and demanded the doctors’ arrest after alleging that they had delayed the delivery.

The deceased’s body was not handed over by the relatives for a post-mortem examination. Senior police officers and revenue officials quickly arrived at the scene and calmed the angry relatives by promising them that strict action would be taken if errors in the post-mortem were found.

The Indian Penal Code’s Section 304(a) (Causing death by negligence) was used to charge the doctors.