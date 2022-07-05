Merchandise exports of India rise by 16.8% in June

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry revealed that the merchandise export from the country surged by 16.8% in June this year. The merchandise export reached at $ 37.9 billion. It was at $ 32.49 billion in June last year. The surge in the exports of petroleum products, electronic goods and readymade textiles is the reason for the surge.

As per the data, the merchandise export from the country registered a growth of 22.22% in April-June quarter of this year. India’s merchandise export in last quarter was $ 116.77 billion. It was at $ 95.54 billion in April-June 2021-22.

Country’s merchandise import in June this year was $ 63.58 US billion dollar. The import witnessed an increase of 51% over the corresponding period of previous year.

The trade deficit in June was $25.63 billion. The trade deficit was at $ 70.25 billion during April-June Quarter of this year. Trade deficit is the difference between how much a country imports and how much it exports.