Money laundering case; Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli’s close aide

Saeed Khan Shergul Khan, a close aide to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2021 in a money laundering case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

In connection with the money laundering inquiry, the CBI has attached an office building worth Rs 3.75 crore that belonging to Khan as the proceeds of crime. Khan was charged with stealing money from the Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan trust, which allegedly belonged to Gawli, a sitting Lok Sabha member from the Maharashtra district of Yavatmal-Washim.

The agency had stated that ‘the same was done by manipulating the books of accounts along with fabricating and forging various documents and the signatures of the trust officers.’

The central agency had also alleged that Gawali had criminally conspired to use Khan to ‘forge and fraud’ a trust into becoming a private firm in order to layering roughly Rs 18 crore in funds. The ED had informed the court that its investigation had found evidence of layering between the loss of Rs. 7 crore (in cash) and the diversion of money total Rs. 18. 18 crore.