SDPI leader arrested by Kerala police in Dalit activist assault case

On Tuesday, July 5, Kerala Police detained a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) district secretary for allegedly taking part in the attack of a Dalit activist in the Balussery area of Kozhikode district. The arrested leader, MK Safeer, was allegedly an accused in the crime, according to the Kozhikode Rural police.

On June 23, DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India), the youth arm of the ruling CPI(M), claims that SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) employees attacked a Dalit activist. They assaulted him because they thought he had damaged their party’s banners and flex boards.

Kerala Police first arrested nine people after a video of the assault gained wide reach on social media. The victim is shown being brutally beaten up by a group of people in the video, which quickly became viral on social media. The accused was charged by the police with violating several provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.