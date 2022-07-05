The global box office for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ surpasses $800 million.

Jurassic World Dominion, the final instalment in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy, has surpassed the $800 million milestone globally. It has accumulated $831.44 million as of this writing. On the list of the highest-grossing films of 2022, it is only behind Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’

After the events of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,’ the plot is continued in ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ The dinosaurs were released into the planet after the conclusion of ‘Fallen Kingdom.’ In ‘Dominion,’ which was set four years after the movie, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters Owen Grady and Claire Dearing were living a tranquil life in the woods with their adopted daughter Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon).

Following Lockwood’s abduction, Owen and Claire launch a rescue effort and run into the cast members of the first instalment of the ‘Jurassic’ franchise, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Other cast members include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, BD Wong, and Omar Sy.

It’s interesting that despite negative reviews, the movie has exploded at the box office. On the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, it received a score of just 30%.

Wion’s Shomini Sen wrote in her review of the film, ‘With a plot that makes some of the silliest Salman Khan films feel like art in comparison, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is a 2 and a half-hour long ordeal where you often find yourself questioning the writers and their indulgent story. The veterans Dern, Neil and Goldblum bring back nostalgia for sure and some scenes provide thrills but overall – the narrative is downright silly and exasperating. It also doesn’t help that Pratt and Howard share zero chemistry even after doing their films in the franchise.’