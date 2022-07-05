Threatened with transfer for remarks against ACB official, says Karnataka judge

Justice HP Sandesh of the Karnataka High Court claimed that he was indirectly threatened with a transfer as a result of his remarks about the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Regarding the operation of the ACB in a case that allegedly included an IAS officer, Justice Sandesh had made a comment.

In order to obtain a favourable ruling in a land dispute, two workers of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner’s office were paid a bribe of Rs 5 lakh each. They were then arrested. Objections about how senior officers were being protected in the case were raised before the court.

The ACB had become into a ‘collection centre,’ according to Justice Sandesh, and its ADGP was a trained officer. ‘Your ACB ADGP seems to be a powerful person. Somebody has told this [transfer] to my colleague. I have been informed about it by a judge. The threat of transfer will be recorded in the order,’ the judge said.

‘I don’t fear anyone. I won’t compromise independence of judiciary at the cost of my judgeship. This should not happen. I don’t care if I lose the position. Your job is to protect institutions and not to do this. It’s public money. I’ve no personal interests and I’ve not made money. I sold 4 acres of my father’s land after I became a judge,’ he added.