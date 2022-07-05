Train-the-trainer; ‘Google News Initiative’ training adds 5 Languages; Invites more applicants; Apply here before…

The Google News Initiative Training Network was launched in 2018 to assist journalists and newsrooms in developing digital skills. Since its inception, the effort has organized over 700 seminars and taught over 39,000 journalists, media educators, fact-checkers, and journalism students from over 2300 newsrooms and media institutions in at least 10 languages. In 2022, Google will celebrate four years since the program’s inception.

Google, as stated in the official blog post, is ‘This network is being expanded to cover five more languages: Punjabi, Assamese, Gujarati, Odia, and Malayalam. We will also develop the Fact Check Academy and induct 100 additional trainers in collaboration with DataLeads to assist newsrooms and journalists in building capacity to combat climate disinformation and check misleading data and assertions that contain inaccurate statistics.’

Apply for the GNI trainer program by July 30, 2022.

Google has asked journalists, media educators, and fact-checkers to join the network as GNI trainers and assist their colleagues in combating disinformation by acquiring verification skills and tactics from the professionals. The link to apply for the programme is given on the following page: https://blog.google/intl/en-in/expanding-the-google-news-initiative-india-training-network-and-adding-five-new-languages-punjabi-assamese-gujarati-odia-and-malayalam/.

On particular days, the selected applicants will participate in a 3-day fully sponsored residential train-the-trainer program. Google adds that applicants from new languages and with prior data or science journalism expertise would be given consideration. The application date for the program is July 30, 2022.

Dates for the train-the-trainer boot camp

ToT 1 – August 3-4-5 (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday) – training will be conducted in English

ToT 2 – August 24-25-26 (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday) – training will be conducted in Hindi

Selected applicants will improve their verification and training abilities over the three-day train-the-trainer boot camp. They will be trained by international verification specialists and Indian fact-checkers using a curriculum developed in collaboration with the Science Journalists Association of India, Amity University, Jagran Lakecity University, and OP Jindal Global University. ‘Once trained, you will be required to share what you have learned with colleagues in your local newsrooms and regions by holding seminars and training sessions both online and, when feasible, in person’, Google continued.