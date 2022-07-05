Two MNS leaders gets relief from Bombay HC in 2016 Dahi Handi Case

Avinash Jadhav and Abhijit Panse, two leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), were granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High court on Tuesday in a case brought against them in 2016. In 2016, a FIR was filed against them for defying the Supreme Court’s 20-foot limit by erecting a Dahi Handi at a height of 40 feet.

The Thane Sessions Court previously denied their application for anticipatory bail after the investigating officer claimed that the two had prior criminal histories in addition to the current case in which they violated the Supreme Court’s orders.

The official stated that none of the accused had shown up at the relevant police station and had violated the interim orders of the Thane Court that had granted them protection from arrest.

The two accused did not come before the police station because they were concerned that they would be arrested in connection with another FIR that had been filed against them, according to lawyers Rajendra Shirodkar and Archit Sakhalkar, who were representing the two accused.

Additionally, they argued that the investigating officer did not make any tries to look into the case after the FIR was filed in 2016. They said there was a political conspiracy to unjustly detain the two leaders when the officer abruptly issued the notice.

Shirodkar claims that since the Naupada Police had recorded the entire Dahi Handi event on their electronic device, there is no need for further investigation into the case.