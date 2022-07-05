Unemployment rate in India surge to 7.80% in June

New Delhi: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) revealed that the overall unemployment rate in the country surged by 7.80% in June.

The unemployment rate was at 7.12% in May. CMIE informed that the maximum decline in employment opportunities was registered in rural areas. The rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.03% in last month. It was at 6.62% in May.

Also Read: Merchandise exports of India rise by 16.8% in June

The urban unemployment rate declined in June. It was at 7.30% in June this year. The urban unemployment rate was at 8.21% in May.