Unemployment rate in India surge to 7.80% in June

Jul 5, 2022, 08:30 pm IST

New Delhi: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) revealed that the overall unemployment rate in the country surged by  7.80% in June.

The unemployment rate was at 7.12% in May. CMIE informed that the maximum decline in employment opportunities was registered in rural areas. The rural unemployment rate climbed to 8.03% in last month. It was at 6.62% in May.

The urban unemployment rate declined in June. It  was at 7.30% in June this year. The urban unemployment rate was at 8.21% in May.

