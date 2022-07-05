Western-supplied Ukrainian arms spread to the ‘Middle East and black market’; Russia

In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Moscow alleged on Tuesday (July 5) that certain weapons provided by the West are moving throughout the Middle East and ending up on the illicit market. During a televised address, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Ukraine has received almost 28,000 tonnes of military goods thus far, with some Western weaponry making its way to the Middle East.

According to Shoigu: ‘The collective West is continuing to supply large-scale armaments to the Kyiv government with the intention of extending the crisis in Ukraine. According to information at our disposal, some of the foreign weapons provided by the West to Ukraine are disseminating across the Middle Eastern region and eventually end up on the illicit market’, he stated.

However, he provided no proof to back up his assertions. He didn’t give any further information. On February 24, this year, Russia declared an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow, though, refers to it as a ‘special military operation’. Bombings wrecked infrastructure and killed people, forcing millions to evacuate their homes during the invasion.

To oppose Russia’s invasion, the United States and other Western countries have supplied Ukraine with modern and precise weaponry. If we only consider the United States, including the most recent package, Washington has supplied around $6.9 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded the nation.

In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops on Monday to push their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, following the capture of the strategic city of Lysychansk by Moscow’s forces. On Monday, Shoigu assured Putin that Moscow’s soldiers had complete control of the Lugansk area. Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia will continue what the Kremlin calls a ‘special military operation’ until the conclusion.