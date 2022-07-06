Additional secretary questioned by deputy chief minister of UP over transfer of doctors in state.

Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has questioned Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary for medical and health, on the transfer of doctors in the state while he was not there.

Sources claim that Pathak, who is also in charge of the medical and health sectors, was unhappy that the transfer list of doctors was released when he was in Hyderabad for the BJP’s national executive meeting.

After his return, he wrote to Amit Mohan Prasad, the additional chief secretary, informing him that he had observed that the proper procedures for the transfer of doctors across the state in accordance with the policies had not been followed. ‘Thus, provide the complete details of all those who have been transferred along with the reasons for their transfer,’ he stated.

He claimed to have been told that specialist doctors were appointed to large hospitals, like Lucknow, from places where they were required. Additionally, he wanted to know more about the plans put in place to ensure that medical services continued to run effectively after the transfer of so many doctors from important hospitals.