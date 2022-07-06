‘Anti-national’ activities; PFI activist held in Telangana

On July 4, police officers in Hyderabad’s Nizamabad area arrested a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI). For involving in ‘anti-national activities,’ he was arrested. Hyderabad police officers went to the home after receiving reliable data that antisocial acts were occurring there in Auto Nagar, Hyderabad. The accused, 54-year-old karate master Abdul Qader, was the owner of the home.

Two PFI banners, a white writing board, three sets of bunches of loose paper, three handbooks, a note book, some bus and train tickets, a podium, and a speaker were all found by police. ‘On checking the books found at his residence, it was discovered that anti-national acts were mentioned in them,’ said Ravindra Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad.

‘During the course of the investigation, Abdul Qader revealed that the main purpose of the PFI seemed to be to carry out service programs and to do things according to their internal agenda, which was to select innocent and active Muslim youngsters, inculcate anti-Hindu ideology in them, and then give them all kinds of training, especially physical training,’ said DCP Ravindra Babu.

Abdul Qadar confessed, according to DCP, that PFI members were conducting similar legal workshops in Nizamabad and other places with physical training.