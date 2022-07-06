China sees record rain, extreme heat in June

China is currently experiencing its worst heatwave in decades, with June’s rains setting records across the country, from the snow-capped heights of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan.

Japan is also suffering from extreme heat, and other regions of the world are experiencing unstable weather. According to researchers, this situation has all the signs of climate change, and this century is predicted to see even more warming. As per a report released on Tuesday by the China Meteorological Administration, the northeastern provinces of Shandong, Jilin, and Liaoning experienced their highest levels of precipitation ever recorded in June, while the national average of 112.1 millimetres (4.4 inches) was 9.1 percent higher than it was during the same period in 2017.

The average temperature across the country also reached 21.3 degrees Celsius (70.34 degrees Fahrenheit) in June, the highest since 1961 and a rise of 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) over the same month previous year.

According to the worldwide extreme weather tracker Maximiliano Herrera, the hottest days ever recorded in the Henan province’s northern cities of Xuchang (42.1 C) and Dengfeng (41.6 C) occurred on June 24.

Numerous areas of China have also seen seasonal floods. This is especially true in the hard-affected south, which gets the most rain and is frequently battered by typhoons coming in from the South China Sea.

China is not the only country facing hotter and more unpredictable weather. Authorities in Japan issued a warning about the higher-than-normal strain on the electricity grid and asked residents to practise energy conservation.

Since records first started being kept in 1951 by the national meteorological bureau, Japanese officials have proclaimed the early conclusion to the annual summer rainy season. The rains often continue throughout July and reduce the summertime heat. On Friday, numerous cities smashed monthly heat records, while Tokamachi and Tsunan reached all-time high temperatures.

This summer has been particularly hot in many portions of the Northern Hemisphere, with exceptionally high temperatures and humidity being recorded everywhere from the typically cool Russian Arctic to the habitually hot American South.

The National Weather Service in the US has issued a heat alert to 30 million people due to the record-breaking temperatures. The economic gaps in coping with extreme weather trends are further accentuated by the fact that people without air conditioning or who work outside have the most misery and health risks.