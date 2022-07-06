Date of Dubai World Cup 2023 announced

Dubai: The Dubai Racing Cub announced the date of upcoming Dubai World Cup 2023. The horse racing at UAE’s iconic racecourse, Meydan will begin on November 4, 2022. It will culminate in the 2023 edition of the Dubai World Cup . The Dubai World Cup will be held on March 25, 2023.

Dubai World Cup with prize money of $30.5 million is the world’s biggest horse racing tournament.

Dubai Racing Cub informed that an enhanced Carnival programme will take place at Meydan Racecourse between January and March. It will culminate in ‘Super Saturday’ on March 4, 2023. The ‘Super Saturday’ will be — the official dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup. The total prize money of the carnival will be $7.5. Organizers announced several new races, including the $150,000 Thunder Snow Challenge.