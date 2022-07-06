Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked: New rates

New Delhi: The public sector oil marketing companies in the country hiked the price of domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The LPG price was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder for those weighing 14.2 kg. Price of 5kg domestic cylinder is increased by Rs 18 per cylinder. Meanwhile, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder s have been decreased by Rs 8.50.The new price will come into effect from today.

LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,053 in Delhi and Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1079 in Kolkata and Rs 1,068.50 in Chennai. LPG cylinder prices vary from state to state depending on the VAT and transportation costs of the region.

Price of LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 4 on May 19 and by Rs 50 on May 7. On March 22, the price was hiked by Rs 50. The price of commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 on May 1.