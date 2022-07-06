DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Adha 2022: Sharjah Ruler pardons 194 prisoners

Jul 6, 2022, 07:12 am IST

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 194 prisoners. The ruler ordered to releases these prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police appreciated Sheikh Sultan’s decision to release prisoners. He said that the decision shows  his keenness to keep family cohesion and maintain its stability.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually pardons prisoners during important  festivals as a humanitarian gesture.

