Father-son duo killed, 2 girls injured after hit by bus

Lucknow: A father-son duo were killed and two girls were injured in a road accident. Pappu Singh aged 50 and his son Avichal aged 14 were killed as a bus hit the bicycle they were travelling.

They were returning after the admission of Avichal in class nine in ML Inter College. The private bus hit them near Madanjudi village in Bisauli Kotwali area. Avichal died on the spot . The bus then hit two girls identified as Kajal and Rita. They were returning home from school. They have been admitted to a private hospital in a critical condition.

The bus then fell into a ditch on the side of the road. The driver and cleaner of the bus fled from the spot. A case has been registered and the hunt to nab them is on, said police.