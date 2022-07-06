Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indian Railways announces 214 special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to run 214 Ganpati Special Trains from August 30. The special trains were announced to celebrate Ganeshotsav festival. This was announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Central Railway Zone has announced the list of 74 trains for the festival. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 30. The festival will end on September 8.

Here is the full list of special trains announced by Western Railway:

MUMBAI-SAWANTWADI DAILY SPECIAL (44 SERVICES): Train number 01137 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hours daily and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hours same day. The will operate from August 21 to September 11

01138 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hours daily and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.45 hours next day. This train will operate from August 21 to September 11.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier announces new service to Kerala

These trains will stop at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal. The train has 1 AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

NAGPUR-MADGAON BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (12 SERVICES): Train number 01139 special will leave Nagpur at 15.05 hours and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hours next day. This train will operate on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 to September 10. Train number 01140 special will leave Madgaon at 19.00 hours and arrive Nagpur at 21.30 hours next day. This train will operate on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to September 11.

These trains will stop at Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali. The train has 1 AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

PUNE-KUDAL SPECIAL (6 SERVICES): Train number 01141 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hours on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hours same day. Train number 01142 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hours on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Pune at 06.50 hours next day.

These trains will stop at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg. The trian has 15 AC-3 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class

PUNE-THIVIM/KUDAL-PUNE SPECIAL (6 SERVICES): Train number 01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hours on August 26, September 2 and September 9 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 hours next day. Train number 01146 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hours on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive Pune at 05.50 hours next day.

These trains will stop at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road (for 01145 only), Thivim (for 01145 only). The train has 1 AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

PANVEL-KUDAL/THIVIM-PANVEL SPECIAL (6 SERVICES): Train number 01143 special will leave Panvel at 05.00 hours on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hours same day. Train number01144 special will leave Thivim at 14.40 hours on August 27, September 3 and September 10 and arrive Panvel at 02.45 hours next day

These trains will stop at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal (for 01144 only) and Sawantwadi Road (for 01144 only). These trains will have 1 AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

Tickets can be reserved on these special trains charges at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. Passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings at halts of these special trains.