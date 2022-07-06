Gulf country announces Eid Al Adha holidays

Doha: Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar has announced the Eid al Adha holidays. Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Sunday, July 10, 2022. It will end on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Normal working will resume on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Eid Al Adha holidays for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) will be announced by the HE the Governor of Qatar Central Bank.