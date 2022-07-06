Happy Birthday to action movie legend Sylvester Stallone!

One of the most well-known action heroes of the period, Sylvester Stallone is most known for his timeless performances as John Rambo and Rocky Balboa. Stallone, who was born on July 6th, 1946 in New York City, became interested in acting while studying at the American College of Switzerland. Henry Winkler and Stallone’s collaboration in The Lords of Flatbush (1974) marked the actor’s first significant success in Hollywood. Here’s a look at some of the iconic action movies by the celebrity on his birthday:

(1989) Tango & Cash | Raymond Tango (Sylvester Stallone) and Gabriel Cash (Kurt Russell), two LAPD officers, set aside their differences to track down the villainous kingpin who had them imprisoned.

Bullet to the Head (2012) | A New Orleans hitman and a Washington DC detective witness their respective partners die and form an alliance to kill their common enemy.

In the action thriller Assassins (1995), Stallone portrays a professional hitman named Robert Rath who intends to retire after finishing a few more jobs. However, Antonio Banderas’s character Miguel Bain continues to kill his targets.

2013’s Escape Plan | In The Escape Plan, a structural security expert is imprisoned in the most guarded jail in the world and must utilise his expertise to escape.

In the 2014 film The Expendables 3, Stallone plays a CIA agent who assembles a group of mercenaries known as the Expendables to take out a Latin tyrant and a rogue CIA agent, played by Mel Gibson.

Stallone portrays a former CIA demolition expert who now operates as a kill guy in The Specialist (1994). He receives a request from Sharon Stone’s character May Munro to assassinate the crime family that murdered her family.

In the 1993 film Cliffhanger, a veteran mountain rescuer tries to save survivors of an aircraft crash but finds himself up against a gang of thieves searching for their $100 million hoard in the Rocky Mountains.

Demolition Man (1993) | In the science fiction film, Stallone portrays a police officer who is reinstated to active duty after being placed in suspended animation while serving a prison sentence in order to apprehend an old foe who is causing havoc in a society where there is no violence.

Stallone played Green Beret John Rambo, a soldier who is forced to run into the mountains by the Sheriff and his deputies and fight a lone guerrilla war against his pursuers in the 1982 film First Blood. Beginning with First Blood, the wildly popular Rambo franchise was launched.

Stallone wrote and acted in the 1976 film Rocky. A Philadelphia boxer with limited experience who gets a chance to face the heavyweight champion was the subject of the narrative. Stallone received nominations for both his acting and script for Academy Awards as a result of the film, which not only propelled him to fame. In the years 1979, 1982, 1985, 1990, 2006, 2015, and 2018, seven Rocky sequels were produced. Four were directed by Stallone.