Indian Railways extends operation of one special train: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the service of one special train. North Eastern Railway Zone has extended the service of Sealdah-Gorakhpur-Sealdah summer special express. The train connects Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh with Sealdah in West Bengal. The decision was taken considering the heavy passenger rush.

Service of train no. 03131 Sealdah-Gorakhpur summer special train running from Sealdah station is extended for five extra trips on July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31. The operation of train no. 03132 Gorakhpur-Sealdah summer special train will be extended for five extra trips on July 4, July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1.