Know all about different types of ‘orgasm’

The US Psychological Association defines orgasm as a stage when a person reaches peak pleasure during sex. During orgasm the body releases tension and the perineal muscles, anal sphincter and reproductive organs rhythmically contract. as per experts, males usually ejaculate when reaching an orgasm and females will experience vaginal wall contractions. Females may also ejaculate during sexual activity or when experiencing an orgasm.

There are different types of orgasm:

CLITORAL ORGASM: One of the most effective ways to orgasm is to play with the clitoris. You can use vibrators and other toys to derive pleasure.

Also Read; Know all about sex dreams

MIX ORGASM: Sometimes it is a stimulation of a mix of different erogenous zones that give you the perfect orgasm.

ANAL ORGASM: While it may a little difficult but anal stimulation for a good orgasm is real. Stimulating your anal area can give you great pleasure.

VAGINAL ORGASM: Usually unveiled via penetrative sex, you can achieve vaginal orgasms when you have intercourse or use a sex toy.

BOOBGASM: Many underestimate the power of orgasm via boob play. Women’s areolas and nipples are quite sensitive to touch because of all the nerve endings. A little bit of play with breast will take her to the orgasm.