Mamata Banerjee is corrupting Hinduism and Islam; BJP

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP’s national vice-president and MP, took aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, accusing her of ‘corrupting both Hinduism and Islam’. To back up his assertion, he mentioned examples of the CM giving namaaz and attending iftaar celebrations with a full stomach ‘despite originating from a Hindu household’. He was giving a speech at the India Today Conclave East 2022.

‘As the adage goes,’respect other religions, follow your own.’ But in this case, the reverse is true. Our CM is from a Hindu Brahmin family, yet she follows roza and performs namaaz (fast). She occasionally attends iftaar gatherings when she has had her fill of food. In this sense, she is poisoning both Islam and Hinduism,’ he stated.

When asked about suspended BJP politician Nupur Sharma’s remarks regarding Prophet Muhammad, Dilip Ghosh responded, ‘How many people perished as a result of her statement? I have no idea. However, before to independence, there were riots and hundreds were slain. The BJP and Nupur Sharma were not present. The world is frightened to speak out against the ideology that is driving this brutality.’

‘If you think what Nupur Sharma stated is wrong, come and discuss, provide your argument in public, on TV,’ he urged. ‘Instead of utilising rational reasoning, you’ve drawn the sword.’ He stated that thousands of Hindus have been slain throughout history, yet Hinduism continues to be practised by 100 crore Hindus in the country.