On the anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani’s passing, learn interesting facts about the Indian business tycoon.

Dhirubhai Ambani, one of India’s wealthiest businessmen, passed away on July 6, 2002, as a result of a significant stroke. Ambani underwent a significant stroke and was hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on June 24, 2002. His first stroke, which happened in February 1986 and left his right hand paralysed, was followed by this second stroke. Several medical professionals were contacted while he was in a coma for more than a week.

Ambani built Reliance Industries, which he went public with in 1977 and valued at $2.9 billion at the time of his passing in 2002.

In 2016, he was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to trade and industry.

As a result of political unrest in Aden, Dhirubhai Ambani’s entrepreneurial path began when his family moved to Mumbai. The family first resided in a chawl in the Bhuleshwar neighbourhood of then-Bombay after returning to India in 1958.

At Gujarat’s Mount Girnar, he sold chaat-pakodas to pilgrims as his first business venture.

When Dhirubhai Ambani moved to the then-British territory of Aden, where his brother was employed, he was just 17 years old. He was employed by A. Besse & Co. as a clerk and received a monthly pay of just Rs 300. His business frequently underwent name changes. He gave his business three different names: Reliance Commercial Corporation, Reliance Textiles Pvt. Limited, and Reliance Industries Limited.

In 1977, Dhirubhai Ambani established Reliance Industries. In Masjid Bunder’s Narsinatha Street, the Reliance Commercial Corporation opened its first office. The room was 350 square feet (33 square metres) and had a phone, one table, and three seats.

Under his direction, Reliance Industries became the first privately-owned business in India to receive a credit rating from a global credit rating agency like S&P, Moody’s, etc.

Chemtech Foundation and Chemical Engineering World gave Dhirubhai Ambani the Man of the Century award. A lifetime achievement award from The Economic Times for corporate excellence was also given to him in 2001.