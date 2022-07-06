Severe injuries; AIIMS is to airlift former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will be airlifted to Delhi’s AIIMS on Wednesday after being hospitalised with severe injuries. Yadav fractured his shoulder earlier this week after tripping while ascending stairs at his home on 10 Circular Road in Patna.

The 74-year-old RJD chief’s health is said to be steady. During the day, a top RJD leader claimed, ‘Lalu Yadav is having treatment and is being monitored by numerous physicians’.

According to a statement released here on Tuesday by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesman (Bihar), ‘The Prime Minister spoke with Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and inquired about his health. The Prime Minister wishes RJD head a fast recovery ‘.