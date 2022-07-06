Three lawyers, woman in extortion racket arrested by Agra Police

The Agra Police have arrested four people, including a woman and three lawyers, after they busted an illegal extortion racket. Additionally, the accused’s possession of Rs 3,75,000 in cash was raided by police.

Speaking to India Today, Hariparwat SHO Arvind Kumar revealed that on June 24, a woman named Anjali had made a complaint with the Hariparvat police station accusing that on April 26, Rahul, a friend of hers, had taken her to a hotel for what was supposedly his birthday party and had then raped her after mixing intoxicants with cold drinks.

Rahul reportedly threatened to go viral with the woman’s pics and videos. Anjali claims that after she told Rahul’s family, five or six unknown people, including his grandfather, mother, father, maternal uncle, and five or six more, threatened her with significant consequences.

The SHO said that a case had been filed against Rahul, but when the police were looking into the matter, they found that the incident was false. After further investigation, officers found that Anjali and a few lawyers planned to accuse Rahul and extort Rs 5 lakh from him.