Weather radar fails on SpiceJet flight to China; returns to Kolkata

New Delhi: A SpiceJet cargo jet heading for China returned to Kolkata on Tuesday owing to a defective weather radar, according to the airline’s spokeswoman. ‘SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 freighter (cargo plane) was planned to fly from Kolkata to Chongqing on July 5th, 2022. The weather radar did not indicate the weather after takeoff. The PIC chose to return to Kolkata. The plane successfully landed in Kolkata ‘, ANI cited a spokeswoman as saying.

SpiceJet has had eight mishaps in the last two months.