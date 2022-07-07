Finding alien life may depend on tracking quantum communications, according to new research.

Scientists have always been interested in the quest for extraterrestrial life, and research is frequently done to uncover the mysteries of our universe. According to recent study, photons, or particles of light, may be transported over interstellar distances without losing their quantum nature, and these kinds of messages could be utilised by extraterrestrials to contact Earth.

Researchers claim in Physical Review D on June 28 that quantum transmissions may be a means of communication for extraterrestrial life, and that researchers searching for evidence of such life need to analyse these signals.

Theoretical physicist Arjun Berera wrote in his study that there is a good chance that intelligent extraterrestrial life uses quantum communication, a technology that researchers on Earth are also exploring right now. A technique that uses quantum particles to carry any kind of information has recently been the focus of several investigations and experiments conducted all over the world.

When it comes to quantum communication on Earth, the problem of “decoherence” means that the particles sometimes lose their strength after interacting with their surroundings.

‘Quantum states you generally think of as very delicate, and if there’s any kind of external interaction, you kind of destroy that state,’ Berera said according to Science News.

According to Berera and theoretical physicist Jaime Calderón Figueroa, quantum communication may hold the key to discovering signals from extraterrestrial civilizations because the problem of decoherence is much less likely to occur when conveyed on an interstellar level.