Jerry Harris, a star of ‘Cheer,’ was given a 12-year prison term for molesting children.

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix docuseries ‘Cheer,’ was sentenced to 12 years in jail after entering a guilty plea to various criminal crimes, including child pornography.

Following the announcement of the sentence on Wednesday, US District Judge Manish Shah added that Harris will serve an additional eight years of court-supervised release in addition to his jail term.

‘Expression of the seriousness of your crimes, balanced with some optimism that all is not lost for you or for your victims, and that in the future some healing can occur,’ Judge Manish reportedly stated during the hearing, according to USA Today.

After sexually assaulting a juvenile kid in a bathroom and bribing another underage boy to provide him sexually explicit images and videos, Harris, 22, pled guilty to child pornography charges in February.

Harris expressed regret for all of his choices and apologised to all of his victims before the sentence was given, calling himself ‘wrong and selfish.’

According to a copy of his statement sent by his lawyer Todd Pugh to USA Today, ‘I regret my choices and I am truly sorry.’ ‘I can only attempt to do better and be a better person moving forward. Although I don’t deserve it, I do hope that one day you will find forgiveness in your hearts.

He was first arrested in the year 2020 on the charges of child pornography.