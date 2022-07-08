9 dead, 1 rescued as car gets washed in river

Ramnagar: In a tragic incident, 9 people lost their lives as the car they were travelling was swept away by the flood waters in the Dhela River. The incident took place in Ramnagar in Nainital district, Uttarakhand on Friday morning. The deceased were ourists from Patiala. They were residing at a resort in Dhela.

The tourists were returning to Punjab. The car fell into the river and was washed away by its strong current. Rescue personnel have recovered 4 bodies. 5 are still trapped in the car. A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the vehicle.