Eid Al Adha 2022: Gulf country announces holidays

Doha: The Labour Ministry in Qatar announced Eid Al Adha holidays for employees working in the private sector. The ministry said that private sector employees will get three days of holidays with full pay. But, if the work conditions require the worker to be employed during the Eid holidays, then they must be provided with compensations for overtime work. This will be in line with the provisions relating to overtime work and their allowances in Article (74) of the Labor Law.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar had announced the Eid al Adha holidays. Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Sunday, July 10, 2022. It will end on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Normal working will resume on Sunday, July 17, 2022.