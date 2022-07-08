Eid Al Adha 2022: Gulf country urged people to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines

Muscat: The Ministry of Health in Oman has urged all residents and nationals to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols during the Eid Al Adha prayer and holidays. Eid Al Adha will be celebrated in the country on July 10.

The Ministry urged all to follow Covid-19 health guidelines while holding social events and gatherings. All must follow the preventive measures and healthy habits when sneezing and coughing.

It urged people who suffer from severe respiratory symptoms not to attend the Eid prayer and not to participate in visits and family gatherings.