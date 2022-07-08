Eid Al Adha 2022: Interior Ministry in Gulf country announces working hours

Doha: The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced the working hours of departments that provide their services to the public during Eid Al Adha. The ministry informed that regular working will continue in its security departments and traffic investigation departments during the Eid Al Adha.

As per the statement issued by the ministry, the General Department of Passports and all service centers, the General Department of Traffic (the main building) and the Department of Criminal Evidence and Information, will work from 8 am to 12 noon during Eid holidays. The public can also do all traffic transactions through the Metrash2 service.