Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market on Friday. The sustained foreign fund outflows and strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 79.20 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at 79.25, lower by 12 paise against its previous close . On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed at 79.13 against the dollar, registering a fall of 12 paise.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05% lower at 107.07. The foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market. They offloaded shares worth Rs 925.22 crore.