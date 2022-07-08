Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Collapsed After Shooting; Video

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was making a speech when he was shot in the chest, according to reports. Following the incident, Abe was transported to the hospital, bleeding and without vital signs. According to local media accounts, he may have had a heart attack. The photograph from the scene shows many ambulances and emergency response personnel attempting to save him.

According to police sources, a guy in his 40s has been detained for attempted murder and a pistol has been taken from him. Shinzo Abe, according to sources, slumped when the second shot was fired. Japan has among of the tightest firearms prohibitions among major economies, and shootings are uncommon.