Gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh alleges harassment by CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in Kerala diplomatic gold smuggling case, accused on Thursday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘harassing’ her because she is trying to bring the truth out.

‘Kerala CM, who is supposed to protect the public has put me to starvation now. He’s harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out. He can’t just do things for his daughter. He has to consider all of us as daughters’, Swapna told the media. ‘The day before yesterday, Crime Branch interrogated me in the conspiracy case registered against me. Basically, it was harassment. The investigation team asked me to step down from HRDS INDIA and to drop my lawyer, Krishna Raj. This is a threat’, she added.

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crores was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.