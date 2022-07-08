Gulf country brings back face mask rule

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Qatar has re-imposed the face mask rule in the country. The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers in the country.

As per the new guidelines, all people above the age of 6 must wear face masks in enclosed public areas. The new face mask rule come into effect from July 7. This includes healthcare facilities, workplace, public transport, mosques, gyms, malls, shops, and cinemas in addition to other closed public places.

On May 18, the authorities in the country lifted wearing face masks in indoor public spaces, except healthcare centres and on public transport.

As per the data released by the ministry, more than 6.5 million vaccine doses were administered in Qatar and more than 1.7 million people in Qatar have received a booster dose.