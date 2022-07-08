Gulf country permits direct entry of citizens from this country

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has decided to allow direct entry for citizens of Lebanon. Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari announced this on social media.

As per the new rule, Saudi Arabia will allow Lebanese citizens to directly enter the country. They will also be exempted from spending 14 days in quarantine in a third country before entering Saudi Arabia.

At present, all passengers coming from Lebanon were required to stay outside Lebanon not less than 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia if vaccinated outside the Kingdom.