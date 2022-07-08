Here are 2 best egg recipes for dinner

Eggs make a great all-day meal as well as a quick morning choice. Eggs may be used in a wide variety of ways, including poaching, baking, boiling, steaming, frying, scrambling and many more. Hard-boiled eggs and masala omelettes are all excellent. Here are two supper menu that includes some of the highest-rated and most well-liked egg dishes.

1. Egg Biryani

This regal delicacy features both scrambled and hard-boiled eggs, making it quick and simple yet very spectacular. Try it with onion rings and salad.

Ingredients: 2 cups basmati rice soaked, 6 eggs, 1 onion sliced, 10 green chillies (slit), 1 bay leaf, 4 cloves, half tsp peppercorns, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 1 tsp pulao masala, 2 tbsp oil, salt.

Methods

Boil and shell four of the six eggs.

Add the entire spices to the hot oil in a big dish.

Add the ginger-garlic paste along with the onion and green chillies.

Cook until they are light brown colour.

Now scramble the two eggs that have been broken into the pan.

Combine it with the drained rice and cook it for a minute.

Add salt.

Now add the four cups of water and the cooked eggs.

Cook the rice with a lid until it is halfway done.

Stir in the pulao masala and a little amount of lemon juice.

Cook the rice under a cover until all the water has evaporated.

Add coriander as a garnish and serve hot.

2. Anda Kaleji

Liver and eggs prepared with a variety of masalas can be served with khameeri naan or sulemani parantha.

Ingredients: 500 ml oil, 1 tbsp ginger paste, one and a half tbsp garlic paste, 3 onions chopped, half kg tomatoes chopped, 1 tbsp ginger chopped, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 tbsp turmeric powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, 1 tbsp cumin seeds, half tbsp garam masala, 1 tbsp chilli crushed, 1 tbsp black pepper

salt, 1 tbsp green chilli chopped, 1 kg kaleji, 6 eggs, few sprigs of coriander leaves (for garnish).

Method

Grab a large pan and heat the oil.

Add ginger-garlic paste.

Add green chillies, tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic.

Then add kaleji and cook for 25 minutes.

Add raw egg to the cooked kaleji and mix.

Add coriander leaves as a garnish.