India thrashes England by 50 runs in first T20I at Southampton

Southampton: India thrashed the hosts- England by 50 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series, at Southampton on Thursday.

Opting to bat, India posted 198 for 8 riding on Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 51. The Men in Blue displayed aggression and attacking intent throughout the innings. Though English bowlers kept getting wickets regularly and did not allow long partnerships to happen, India still posted a challenging total. Suryakumar Yadav (39), Deepak hooda (33) and Rohit Sharma (24) were the other contributors.

For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, Hardik Pandya is adjudged Player of the Match as India win the first T20I by 50 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The visitors then returned to dismiss England for 148 in 19.3 overs with Hardik (4/33) taking four wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/32), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) and Harshal Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers. Arshdeep Singh (2/18) also got two wickets on his international debut. For England, Chris Jordon (2/23) and Mooen Ali (2/26 in 2 overs) picked up two wickets each. Reece Topley (1/34), Tymal Mills (1/35) and Matthew Parkinson (1/44) also scalped one each.

Brief scores: India: 198 for 8 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 51; Chris Jordon 2/23, Moeen Ali 2/26).

England: 148 all out in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33).