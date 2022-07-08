Kerala: Plus One admission process for HSE, VHSE to commence on July 11; Read on..

Thiruvananthapuram: The admission procedures for Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary will begin on Monday. It was decided to conduct three allotments in the first phase itself and to allow a marginal seat increase in the districts where it is needed. The two bonus points awarded to students who know swimming will not be considered this year.

A marginal seat increase of 30% was allowed in all government schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A 20% seat increase will be allowed in aided schools in the same districts. The aided schools that request more will be allowed an increase of 10% seats. A marginal seat increase of 20% will be allowed in the higher secondary and aided schools of Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. However, seats will not be increased in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

There will be 81 temporary batches this year including the 75 temporary batches allowed during last academic year and 4 batches that were shifted. Students can apply for admissions online. Log on to www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. The last date for applying is July 18. Test allotment will be conducted on July 21. The first allotment will be conducted on July 27 and the last on August 11. Classes will commence on August 17. The admission procedures will be completely stopped by September 20 after the supplementary allotments. The candidate’s eligibility for admission is weighed by considering the Weighted Grade Point Average (WGPA) which includes academic excellence and bonus points.