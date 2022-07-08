Opponents demand Boris Johnson leave immediately as competition to succeed him begins

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who is resigning after his Conservative Party turned against him and his detractors claimed they wanted him out of Downing Street immediately, had as many as a dozen applicants eyeing the position on Friday.

Following the resignations of more than 50 cabinet ministers and other MPs informing him they wanted him out of office, Johnson announced on Thursday that he will resign as the head of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Senior politicians and some less well-known members of parliament (MPs) are anticipated to enter the competition to be his successor, a process that may take weeks or even months.

Johnson has been removed from office in the interim due to a slew of scandals and a loss of confidence in his honesty; this is an unsustainable position, according to Johnson’s detractors and many members of his own party.

According to Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, ‘Conservative MPs have to get rid of him today,’ according to BBC TV. ‘That he serves as caretaker prime minister is absurd. He has never given something a second thought or taken care of it.’

Johnson should be removed immediately, the main opposition Labour Party has also demanded, threatening to schedule a confidence vote in parliament if he is not.

According to our system, Johnson will continue to serve as prime minister until a replacement is selected, Education Secretary James Cleverly said Sky News.