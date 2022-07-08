Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express: Indian Railways announces train connecting this two cities: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced a special train named ‘Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express’. The special train is dedicated to the freedom struggle of 1857.

The special train is announced as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Union government launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. It was launched on 12th March 2021 and will end on 15th August 2023.

The train will connect Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata Railway Station. Train number 22198 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express will leave Jhansi station on Friday and reaches Kolkata on Saturday. Train number 22197 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express leaves Kolkata on Sunday and reaches Jhansi station on Monday. The train will pass through Orai, Kalpi, Prayagraj, Buxar and Patna.