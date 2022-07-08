The British Navy seizes smuggled Iranian missiles!

On international seas, the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom confiscated Iranian surface-to-air missiles and cruise missile engines. A helicopter from the frigate HMS Montrose detected speedboats driving away from the Iranian shore, according to a Royal Navy statement. When they were pursued, it was discovered that they were armed with modern armament, including 351 land-attack cruise missiles and 358 surface-to-air missiles.

‘This action indicates that we will not allow reckless and belligerent conduct by Iran to go unchallenged on land, sea, and air,’ said Central Command spokesperson Colonel Joseph Buccino, in support of Britain’s assertions. Iran disputed accusations that it was engaged in the war on Yemen, saying the UK ‘does not have the moral legitimacy to make a claim against the Islamic Republic of Iran’.

‘By continuously selling advanced weapons to the self-proclaimed military coalition against the defenseless people of Yemen, Britain has been a partner in the war and aggression against Yemen, and it is not in a position to make such baseless accusations about the Islamic Republic of Iran and assume a humanitarian face,’ said Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry.

The 351 cruise missile, with a range of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), is frequently employed by Yemen’s Houthi group to strike Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthis since 2015, in what is commonly regarded as a proxy war between the two Western-backed Arab Gulf powers and Iran.