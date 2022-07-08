Ukrainian President expresses ‘sadness’ at Boris Johnson’s resignation

Volodymr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, expressed his sorrow at the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday and thanked Johnson for continuing to support his nation amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to a statement released by Zelensky’s office on Thursday, Zelensky and Johnson spoke on the phone shortly after Johnson announced his resignation. Zelensky is said to have expressed his ‘sincere gratitude’ to Johnson for supporting Ukraine in the early stages of Russian invasion.

‘We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you. My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain’s support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special’, Zelensky said in the statement.

Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister on Thursday following a walkout by hundreds of Conservative party members against his role in multiple recent political scandals.

Johnson, who held the office for less than three years, expressed regret for the series of circumstances that had brought at this point in his resignation speech.

Johnson, one of the few leaders to impose sanctions against Russia for its invasion of the country, and the first G-7 member to visit Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in April, have both contributed to his continued popularity in that country.

Strategic communications director for the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby told Fox News in an interview on Wednesday that Johnson’s resignation won’t have an impact on the most recent shipment of weapons and other aid to the troubled nation and noted that other NATO and G-7 nations will continue to support it.