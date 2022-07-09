6 killed, 2 injured as speeding pick-up runs over them

Lucknow: 6 people lost their lives and 2 others were seriously injured as a speeding pick-up vehicle crashed into them. The accident took place near Rauli Kalyanpur village in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

As per police, the jeep carrying tomatoes ran over eight people. The dead were identified as Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32), Bhanupratap (32) and Somdutt (25). Two others – Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50)- are in serious condition. , The victims were residents of Jari village in Banda district. They had come to Rauli Kalyanpur village to attend a marriage function. Police has arrested the jeep driver.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the accident. He also announced Rs 2 Lakh as aid to family of those who were killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured.