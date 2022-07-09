Ahead of Bakrid, checkpoints, patrolling squads to monitor cattle movement in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has ordered police officials to maintain a careful eye on the sale, transport, and killing of cattle in the state in light of Bakrid and the anti-cow slaughter law. Checkpoints and patrolling teams have been erected in Bengaluru to keep an eye on the movement of cattle into and out of the city from outside the state.

‘They have established the check post specially for this purpose. All the departments, including police, Regional Transport Office [RTO], Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike [BBMP], and animal husbandry, are on duty,’ Chairman of the Karnataka State Minorities Commission, Abdul Azeem.

‘I spoke to the personal secretary of the chief minister. They wanted to enforce this law aggressively. Last time, some cases were reported. But this time, not a single case has been reported so far,’ he added.