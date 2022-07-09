‘Alaska is Ours’ ; Russian netizens express their views on a billboard

A sign reading ‘Alaska is Ours’ has been discovered in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk, a day after a senior Putin friend declared the country may regain Alaska, which was given to the United States in 1867. Residents of Krasnoyarsk were taken aback after seeing the billboards around the city on Thursday, according to a Newsweek story. However, they do not appear to be the work of the Russian government.

‘Alaska is Ours! tweets Dr Ian Garner, a Russian media observer. As witnessed in Krasnoyarsk. They’ve gone completely insane’. Alaska was formerly a part of Russia. According to the US Library of Congress, on March 30, 1867, the United States negotiated an agreement with Russia to acquire Alaska for $7.2 million.

The frightening billboards emerge only one day after Mr. Putin’s friend and speaker of Russia’s lower house of Parliament Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, hinted that Moscow may ‘reclaim’ Alaska in retribution for economic penalties imposed by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Volodin and another top Russian official allegedly warned that sanctions placed on Russia by the US and other Western countries over the Ukraine crisis might escalate to direct military clashes, even an invasion of Alaska.

