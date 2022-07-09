DH Latest NewsDH NEWSInternationalPolitics

Breaking News; Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announces resignation

Jul 9, 2022, 07:44 pm IST

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, has announced his resignation.

Wickremesinghe’s resignation comes just hours after his office declared that he was prepared to step down to allow for the formation of a new unity government.

Earlier, demonstrators surrounded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official house, forcing him to flee.

