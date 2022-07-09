Breaking News; Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announces resignation

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, has announced his resignation.

To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, to make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this I will resign as Prime Minister. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) July 9, 2022

Wickremesinghe’s resignation comes just hours after his office declared that he was prepared to step down to allow for the formation of a new unity government.

Earlier, demonstrators surrounded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official house, forcing him to flee.